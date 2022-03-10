Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC cut its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 785.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 38,143 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 575.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 38,872 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after buying an additional 21,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 490,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,738,000 after buying an additional 42,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.

PACCAR stock traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,719,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,777. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $99.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.75.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

