Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,219 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 87.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 3,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $626,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN traded up $65.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,785.58. 4,053,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,012,823. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,671.45 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,076.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,301.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,139,474.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

