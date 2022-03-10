Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Trading 2.7% Higher

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56.

Source Energy Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCEYF)

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and distribution of northern white frac sand. The company operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate. Its services include proppants, logistics, terminals, storage and transfer of chemicals, and field solutions.

