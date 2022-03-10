Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Trading 2.7% Higher

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56.
Source Energy Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCEYF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Source Energy Services (SCEYF)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.