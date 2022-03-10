S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $500.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.08.

S&P Global stock opened at $391.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. S&P Global has a one year low of $340.45 and a one year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,623. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $822,231,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 67,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

