SparkPoint Fuel Reaches Market Cap of $270,738.69 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $270,738.69 and approximately $90,903.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00043252 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,606.74 or 0.06601659 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,437.51 or 0.99877032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00042292 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

