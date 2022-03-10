SparksPay Price Reaches $0.0016 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. SparksPay has a total market cap of $17,053.36 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000237 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 256.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,095,855 coins and its circulating supply is 10,853,428 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

