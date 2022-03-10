SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $13,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $37.09. 175,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,207,687. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11.

