SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $86.04

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $86.04 and last traded at $86.04, with a volume of 112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.21.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

