Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,702 ($48.51).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SXS shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.31) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,380 ($57.39) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,980 ($52.15) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Spectris to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 3,370 ($44.16) to GBX 3,150 ($41.27) in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday.

LON SXS traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,612 ($34.22). The stock had a trading volume of 238,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,340. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,288.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,609.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,371 ($31.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,167 ($54.60). The company has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 48.80 ($0.64) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

In related news, insider Derek Harding bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,545 ($33.35) per share, with a total value of £101,800 ($133,385.74).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

