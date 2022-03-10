Spectris’ (SXS) Under Review Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,300 ($56.34) to GBX 4,100 ($53.72) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,380 ($57.39) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Spectris to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,370 ($44.16) to GBX 3,150 ($41.27) in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.31) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,980 ($52.15) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,722 ($48.77).

Shares of SXS stock opened at GBX 2,642 ($34.62) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75. Spectris has a one year low of GBX 2,371 ($31.07) and a one year high of GBX 4,167 ($54.60). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,288.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,609.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 48.80 ($0.64) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

In other news, insider Derek Harding purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,545 ($33.35) per share, for a total transaction of £101,800 ($133,385.74).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

