Spectrum 24-Hour Volume Tops $3,164.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $12,474.22 and approximately $3,164.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.62 or 0.00259385 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014820 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001289 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000460 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

