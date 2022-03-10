Spire (NYSE:SR) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spire from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.78.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $68.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Spire has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.31.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Spire by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,621 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Spire by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,524,000 after acquiring an additional 498,156 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Spire by 48,001.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 489,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter valued at $26,396,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Spire by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,824,000 after acquiring an additional 336,825 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spire (Get Rating)

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.