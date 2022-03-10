Spire Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 19,886 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 33,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wavelength Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,290,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

MUB opened at $111.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.48. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.69 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

