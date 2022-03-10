Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,322 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $13,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 81.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,424,416. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.59.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $538.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $626.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $655.69. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $467.22 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

