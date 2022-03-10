Spire Wealth Management Has $11.14 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,789 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $203.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $200.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total value of $687,100.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,398 shares of company stock valued at $40,325,146. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

