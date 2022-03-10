Spire Wealth Management Has $12.02 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $12,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $87.77 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.37 and its 200-day moving average is $100.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.41. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $255,109.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

