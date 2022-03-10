Spire Wealth Management Has $8.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $155.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.22 and its 200-day moving average is $162.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

