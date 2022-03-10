Spire Wealth Management Has $9.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 30,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 344.2% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,954,000 after acquiring an additional 60,832 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $215.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $199.50 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

