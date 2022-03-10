Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $470.01

Sports Direct International Plc (LON:SPD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 470.01 ($6.16) and traded as high as GBX 486 ($6.37). Sports Direct International shares last traded at GBX 470 ($6.16), with a volume of 3,140,932 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 470 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 470.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86.
Sports Direct International Company Profile (LON:SPD)
