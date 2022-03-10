Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Director Sells $121,479.19 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $121,479.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

