SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLOW. Stifel Nicolaus cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of FLOW stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.85. 11,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,751. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.75. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $60.59 and a 1 year high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. FMR LLC raised its position in SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in SPX FLOW by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,581 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

