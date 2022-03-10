Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Equities analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.54 billion. Square reported sales of $5.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $18.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.02 billion to $20.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.78 billion to $27.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on SQ. Citigroup began coverage on Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Square from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.22.

Square stock opened at $111.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 361.03 and a beta of 2.32. Square has a 12 month low of $82.72 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $987,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,515 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

