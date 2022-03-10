Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 3,153 City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,153 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in City by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its stake in shares of City by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of City by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of City by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of City by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

Shares of City stock opened at $78.66 on Thursday. City Holding has a 52 week low of $71.61 and a 52 week high of $88.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.60.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. City had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that City Holding will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

City Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.