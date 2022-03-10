Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 6.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 199,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 11.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,677,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,126,000 after buying an additional 365,194 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 15.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,181,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after buying an additional 158,069 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.2% during the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 98,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 231.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 24,205 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRDO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

PRDO stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $728.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 19.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 14,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $157,749.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $231,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,087 shares of company stock worth $816,063. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

