Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,156 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its holdings in Rollins by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 12,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rollins by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Rollins by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROL opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.57. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

