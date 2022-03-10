Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 57.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 853.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2,106.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $55.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.42. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.14.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

