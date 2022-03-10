Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 1,216 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,814,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 712.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 82,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,417 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,221. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.09. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $3.09. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

