Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 8,872 Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,872 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sharps Compliance were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 268,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 194,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 256,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 78,348 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter worth $2,078,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 552.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the period. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMED has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sharps Compliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of -0.21. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

