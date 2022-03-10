Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $252,000 Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at $2,633,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,392,000 after purchasing an additional 36,797 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 22,004 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brink's alerts:

BCO opened at $65.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.17. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $58.48 and a 12-month high of $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.22. Brink’s had a return on equity of 93.77% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Brink’s’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

In other Brink’s news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $352,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Brink’s Profile (Get Rating)

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.