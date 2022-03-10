Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Raymond James

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $39.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.47.

Shares of SQSP opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $64.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.19.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc raised its position in Squarespace by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30,097 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,342,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,398,000. Noked Israel Ltd raised its position in Squarespace by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 703,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after purchasing an additional 180,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

