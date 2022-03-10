SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 84.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 454,578 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SSR Mining by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,128,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,519,000 after acquiring an additional 136,083 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,445,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,575,000 after buying an additional 1,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,184,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,048,000 after buying an additional 456,491 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,631,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,732,000 after buying an additional 456,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,496,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,570,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSRM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

SSR Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.