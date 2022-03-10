SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.57

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$28.57 and last traded at C$28.17, with a volume of 323500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.62.
SSRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.17.
The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.97 billion and a PE ratio of 13.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.62.
About SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM)
SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.
