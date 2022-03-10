St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Insider Sells £380,441.60 in Stock

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.77), for a total value of £380,441.60 ($498,482.18).
STJ stock opened at GBX 1,317 ($17.26) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,524.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,563.75. The stock has a market cap of £7.12 billion and a PE ratio of 25.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. St. James’s Place plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.83).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 40.41 ($0.53) per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is 1.17%.
About St. James’s Place (Get Rating)
St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.
Recommended Stories
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.