St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Insider Sells £380,441.60 in Stock

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.77), for a total value of £380,441.60 ($498,482.18).

STJ stock opened at GBX 1,317 ($17.26) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,524.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,563.75. The stock has a market cap of £7.12 billion and a PE ratio of 25.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. St. James’s Place plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.83).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 40.41 ($0.53) per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is 1.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.01) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($17.66) to GBX 1,900 ($24.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,765 ($23.13) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.27) to GBX 1,600 ($20.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,656.11 ($21.70).

About St. James's Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

