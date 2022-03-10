State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 413.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $115.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.67. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.97.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.10%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBOE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

