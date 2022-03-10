State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 23,154 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 1.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 564,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 871,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,511,000 after acquiring an additional 21,596 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 20.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cousins Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,765,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

CUZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $39.82 on Thursday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

