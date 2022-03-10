State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average of $40.15. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

