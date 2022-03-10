State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 237 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 46,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 229,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,283,000 after buying an additional 23,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 399.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $418.65 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $384.38 and a one year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.59 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $488.37.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.96.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

