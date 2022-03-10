State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 201 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,970 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,122,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after acquiring an additional 274,372 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,292,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,667,000 after buying an additional 34,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,715,000 after buying an additional 38,177 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 561,997 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,100,000 after buying an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,890,000 after buying an additional 59,616 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IDA opened at $108.95 on Thursday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.81 and a 1 year high of $114.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.65.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDA. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

