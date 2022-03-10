State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,955 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vonage were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 10,070,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,339,000 after buying an additional 234,696 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the third quarter valued at $6,059,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 135.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 520,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 299,468 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 31.1% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,929,000 after buying an additional 2,982,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the third quarter valued at $275,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -199.78, a P/E/G ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $20.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.47 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. Vonage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $521,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rory P. Read sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,909 shares of company stock valued at $4,362,081 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

