State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at $1,951,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 77.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in United Rentals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 873,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,703,000 after buying an additional 69,415 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

URI stock opened at $315.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.59 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.22.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.92 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on URI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $375.27.

United Rentals Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.