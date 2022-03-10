State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives $109.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $83.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.17. State Street has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

