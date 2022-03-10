Stellar Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $4.36 billion and approximately $477.40 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.75 or 0.00262380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.85 or 0.00186031 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00043227 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000989 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00028029 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,788,121 coins and its circulating supply is 24,571,559,608 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

