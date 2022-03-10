Step Finance (STEP) Price Down 25.7% Over Last Week

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, Step Finance has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. Step Finance has a total market cap of $580,898.14 and approximately $8.02 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000370 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00043212 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.16 or 0.06604104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,215.52 or 0.99833191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00041689 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.