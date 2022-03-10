STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $258.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,469 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in STERIS by 31.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in STERIS by 1.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 667.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE traded down $7.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.28. 15,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,875. STERIS has a 1 year low of $178.08 and a 1 year high of $248.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.11 and a beta of 0.65.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

