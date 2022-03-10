stETH (Lido) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $163.27 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00043255 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.01 or 0.06611492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,523.46 or 0.99926758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00042163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00045394 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

