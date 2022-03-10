Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of €232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €220.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Stevanato Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.580 EPS and its FY22 guidance to €0.49-0.51 EPS.

Shares of NYSE STVN traded down €0.21 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €15.47 ($16.82). 16,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,817. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a twelve month high of €29.18 ($31.72).

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 784,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 364,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 151,235 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,242,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.69 ($26.83).

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

