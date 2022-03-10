Steven Pantelick Sells 30,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $649,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PUBM opened at $21.64 on Thursday. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.65.

Get PubMatic alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PUBM. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,173,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,465,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,261,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 344.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 312,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.