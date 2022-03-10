Steven Pantelick Sells 30,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $649,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of PUBM opened at $21.64 on Thursday. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.65.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PUBM. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.
About PubMatic (Get Rating)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
