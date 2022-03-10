Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 277.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $717,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SF. StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $65.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.33. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.97.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

