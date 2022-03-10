Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given New $9.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by MKM Partners from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Stitch Fix from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.17.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $10.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $69.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 100,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,610,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,069,286 shares of company stock worth $19,442,269. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,347,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,093,000 after purchasing an additional 956,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after purchasing an additional 924,886 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 4,081,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,069,000 after purchasing an additional 439,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

