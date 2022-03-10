Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Stitch Fix updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

SFIX stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 90,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $26.18. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 222,074 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $4,392,623.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 1,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $19,442,269 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Stitch Fix by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Stitch Fix by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFIX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

